Thai army investigates blast-like sound 10–15km inside Cambodia

Thailand’s Second Army Area is investigating a loud sound resembling an explosion that was heard near the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province, with an initial assessment indicating that it originated about 10–15 kilometres inside Cambodia.

The sound was reported in the Chong Krang area of Phanom Dong Rak district at 8.43pm on Friday, July 10, and could be heard by residents on the Thai side of the border, causing concern about security conditions in the area.

The Second Army Area said it had checked the incident with the task force responsible for the Chong Krang sector.

Preliminary findings indicated that the sound came from an inland area of Cambodia, approximately 10–15 kilometres from the Thai border. Authorities have not yet determined its exact cause and are continuing their investigation.

No casualties or damage on Thai side

The army confirmed that no Thai military personnel had been injured.

It also reported no damage to Thai territory, buildings or other property as a result of the incident.

The clarification was issued after the unexplained noise raised anxiety among people living close to the border.

The Second Army Area said it would provide further information promptly should investigators establish the cause or identify any significant new development.

Residents were urged to follow updates from government agencies and credible news sources to avoid unnecessary alarm or confusion while the inquiry continues.