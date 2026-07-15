Thailand plans THB2.45bn tourism stimulus with 500,000 co-pay subsidies and airfare discounts

Thailand is preparing three tourism stimulus projects worth a combined 2.45 billion baht, including a nationwide co-payment scheme offering 500,000 subsidised travel entitlements and discounts on 400,000 domestic airline seats.
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul outlined the proposals following the first meeting of the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee on Tourism at the ministry’s offices in the Government Complex on Wednesday, July 15.
The projects must still be submitted to the main joint public-private committee and the Cabinet for consideration before they can proceed. Funding would be sought from the central budget.
The largest proposal is 'Thai Travel Thai Plus', a revised co-payment programme modelled on the previous We Travel Together tourism scheme.
Under the proposal, the government would cover 50% of eligible tourism expenses, with travellers paying the remaining half.
The programme would provide 500,000 entitlements and could begin by the end of 2026, subject to funding and government approval.
Each traveller would be eligible for up to five entitlements. The government contribution towards accommodation would be capped at 3,000 baht per entitlement, while an additional coupon worth up to 500 baht would be provided for other eligible spending.
The scheme would operate across all 77 provinces and cover a broad range of tourism-related services, including:
The second proposal, called Fly Thai All the Feeling, would subsidise domestic airfares to encourage travel between Thailand’s major and secondary tourism cities.
Together, the three measures are designed to stimulate domestic spending, encourage travel to secondary destinations and expand international air connectivity.
However, none of the benefits is available yet. The proposals must first secure approval from the main public-private tourism committee and the Cabinet, along with the requested central-budget allocation.
Should the projects receive approval, the 'Thai Travel Thai Plus' co-payment scheme is expected to begin accepting entitlements towards the end of 2026.