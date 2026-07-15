Thailand plans THB2.45bn tourism stimulus with 500,000 co-pay subsidies and airfare discounts

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand plans THB2.45bn tourism stimulus with 500,000 co-pay subsidies and airfare discounts

A proposed THB2.45bn tourism package would halve eligible travel costs and offer domestic airfare discounts of up to 600 baht

  • Thailand is proposing a 2.45 billion baht tourism stimulus package to boost domestic and international travel.
  • A key component is a co-payment scheme offering 500,000 entitlements, where the government will cover 50% of eligible tourism expenses, including up to 3,000 baht for accommodation.
  • The plan also includes subsidies for 400,000 domestic airline seats, providing discounts of 400-600 baht per flight to encourage travel to major and secondary cities.
  • These projects are still proposals and require final approval from the Cabinet and a joint committee before implementation.

Thailand is preparing three tourism stimulus projects worth a combined 2.45 billion baht, including a nationwide co-payment scheme offering 500,000 subsidised travel entitlements and discounts on 400,000 domestic airline seats.

Thailand plans THB2.45bn tourism stimulus with 500,000 co-pay subsidies and airfare discounts

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul outlined the proposals following the first meeting of the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee on Tourism at the ministry’s offices in the Government Complex on Wednesday, July 15.

The projects must still be submitted to the main joint public-private committee and the Cabinet for consideration before they can proceed. Funding would be sought from the central budget.
 

Thailand plans THB2.45bn tourism stimulus with 500,000 co-pay subsidies and airfare discounts

Government to cover half of eligible travel spending

The largest proposal is 'Thai Travel Thai Plus', a revised co-payment programme modelled on the previous We Travel Together tourism scheme.

Under the proposal, the government would cover 50% of eligible tourism expenses, with travellers paying the remaining half.

The programme would provide 500,000 entitlements and could begin by the end of 2026, subject to funding and government approval.

Each traveller would be eligible for up to five entitlements. The government contribution towards accommodation would be capped at 3,000 baht per entitlement, while an additional coupon worth up to 500 baht would be provided for other eligible spending.
 

Thailand plans THB2.45bn tourism stimulus with 500,000 co-pay subsidies and airfare discounts

The scheme would operate across all 77 provinces and cover a broad range of tourism-related services, including:

  • Hotels and other accommodation
  • Restaurants
  • Tourist attractions
  • OTOP shops
  • Spas and health-massage businesses
  • One-day tour packages
  • Car hire
  • Public transport
  • Boat hire
  • The project would require a budget of 1.75 billion baht, to be requested across the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.
  • Authorities estimate that the programme could generate an economic impact of 32.046 billion baht and produce about 1.6 billion baht in tax revenue.

Airfare discounts for 400,000 seats

The second proposal, called Fly Thai All the Feeling, would subsidise domestic airfares to encourage travel between Thailand’s major and secondary tourism cities.

  • The programme would provide discounts on 400,000 seats offered by six airlines operating domestic routes in Thailand.
  • Passengers travelling to major tourism cities would receive a discount of 400 baht per flight, while those travelling to secondary cities would receive 600 baht per flight.
  • The offer would operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Participating airlines would distribute discount codes that passengers could use when booking tickets.
  • The proposed project would require 200 million baht in funding.
  • Authorities expect it to stimulate at least 200,000 trips if travellers use the benefit for return journeys and generate approximately 1.6 billion baht in economic activity.

International flight scheme targets 487,000 visitors

  • The third proposal, Thailand Air Connect: Connecting the World to Amazing Thailand, would support both international charter flights and scheduled commercial services.
  • The government would allocate 500 million baht to conduct joint marketing campaigns with commercial airlines and charter-flight operators.
  • The project aims to support at least 600 flights and attract no fewer than 487,000 international visitors.
  • That total would comprise at least 87,000 passengers arriving on charter flights and no fewer than 400,000 visitors generated through joint promotions with scheduled commercial airlines.
  • The scheme is projected to generate at least 23.166 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Package awaits formal approval

Together, the three measures are designed to stimulate domestic spending, encourage travel to secondary destinations and expand international air connectivity.

However, none of the benefits is available yet. The proposals must first secure approval from the main public-private tourism committee and the Cabinet, along with the requested central-budget allocation.

Should the projects receive approval, the 'Thai Travel Thai Plus' co-payment scheme is expected to begin accepting entitlements towards the end of 2026.

The Nation Editorial Team

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