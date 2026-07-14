Thailand Unveils 'Thai Travel Thai Plus' Co-Payment Scheme to Reinvigorate Domestic Tourism

Thailand's new 3 billion baht 'Thai Tiao Thai Plus' co-payment scheme offers 1m travel subsidies to boost domestic tourism via the popular Pao Tang app.

The Thai government is preparing to launch a major new domestic tourism campaign named "Thai Tiao Thai Plus" (Thai Travel Thai Plus). Operating as a co-payment scheme, the initiative is designed to stimulate local travel during the latter half of the year.

According to a report by Thansettakij journalist Thanawan Winaisathien, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has finalized the branding for the scheme. It will mirror the structure of previous highly successful economic stimulus packages, such as "We Travel Together" and "Travel Thai Half-Half."

The government has set an ambitious target of distributing at least one million privileges. Backed by a budget of no less than 3 billion Thai baht from the upcoming 2027 financial year, the state's subsidy is expected to exceed 3,000 baht per privilege.

The initiative is slated to run for eight months, beginning in the final quarter of this year to capture both the high and low travel seasons across different provinces.

Streamlining the Tourism Supply Chain

Surasak Phancharoenworakul, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, explained that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is currently refining the scheme's terms. A primary goal is to ensure a more even distribution of travellers across the country compared to past campaigns.

To achieve this, policymakers are reviewing previous restrictions—such as limiting subsidies to weekend travel—and re-evaluating the "major versus secondary cities" zoning rules.

