The 'Halo Effect': Why Travel Is the New Battleground for Domestic Banking Loyalty





Five Stages of the Travel Journey

Lim set out Visa's model for winning across what she described as five distinct stages of any trip: Dreaming, Planning, Transit, Destination and Return.

1. Dreaming — the inspiration phase, where she noted generative AI has already become the leading channel travellers use to decide where to go.



2. Planning — addressing the anxiety that comes with booking flights, hotels and experiences from afar, where payments need to be safe, predictable and reliably approved.



3. Transit — covering airport transfers, lounge access and seamless movement between connections.



4. Destination — where travellers collect and savour the experiences and memories they will carry home.



5. Return — which Lim described not as the end of a journey but the beginning of the next one, reinforced by the halo effect driving renewed domestic engagement.



Lim argued that very few brands manage to show up consistently across all five stages and that doing so — rather than excelling at any single touchpoint — is what ultimately builds lasting differentiation.

Curation Over Commodity

A central feature of Visa Destinations is its shift away from generic discounts and towards curated, locally rooted experiences. Lim said the ambition was to help travellers "see every side of every place" through partnerships that surface restaurants, cultural moments and experiences that would be difficult to discover or book independently.

The platform is organised around what Visa calls "passion pillars" — the underlying reasons people travel — with global examples including priority access at the Louvre in Paris, exclusive entry to the top of the Rockefeller Center in New York, and private access to villages in the UK associated with popular television series.

In Thailand specifically, the local team has curated experiences reflecting the morning calm of Chiang Mai, riverside rituals, island and beach destinations, and food culture, alongside experiences inspired by the country's association with recent international television productions.

Lim was clear that the platform's ambition extends well beyond a handful of headline experiences in any one city. Working with global and local partners, she said Visa wants its card to remain useful continuously—from the moment a traveller begins dreaming and planning, through transit and arrival, to pursuing their interests at the destination and returning home already planning their next trip.

She singled out a Bangkok neighbourhood-based experience, developed with local teams, as a favourite example of the platform's intent: moving travellers beyond postcard versions of a destination and into real neighbourhoods, small merchants, crafts and stories that only emerge when a local resident "opens the door".

Visa Destinations is now live across 10 destinations globally, reaching an estimated 200 million international travellers, with Thailand positioned as one of the network's anchor markets.

The Road Ahead: Agentic Commerce

Looking further ahead, Lim acknowledged that the way people book and pay for travel is likely to keep changing, pointing to the emerging era of agentic commerce, in which AI agents may eventually handle significant parts of the booking and payment process on travellers' behalf.

While the eventual business models remain uncertain, she said Visa's aim is to ensure payments stay seamless — effectively invisible — regardless of how the booking journey evolves.

Lim closed by urging delegates to explore the platform themselves during their time in Bangkok and to engage with Visa's regional team to help refine the proposition further, framing the Thailand launch as the first step in a much broader global ambition to make Visa synonymous with the entire arc of a traveller's journey, not just the moment of payment.