TAT Unveils 'Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026' to Showcase Local Brands and Attract High-Spending Tourists

A three-month campaign targets 700 million baht in revenue by pairing local heritage with experiential shopping for international visitors.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially launched its highly anticipated "Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026" campaign, aiming to captivate high-value international tourists by championing the unique appeal of domestic brands.
The three-month initiative, which runs from June to August, is being organised in collaboration with an extensive network of public and private sector partners.
Speaking at the grand opening at the SIAMSCAPE building in Bangkok, Nat Kruthasoot, TAT deputy governor for Tourism Products and Business, stated that the project marks a significant shift from traditional discount-driven sales to a holistic, premium travel experience.
Shifting the Focus to Experiential Retail
Under the banner of "Unforgettable Experience of Thai Brands," this year’s campaign looks to blend local creative tourism with retail. By highlighting the craftsmanship, contemporary design, and cultural identity of Thai businesses, tourism chiefs hope to incentivise longer stays and higher spending among holidaymakers.
TAT projects that the campaign will generate more than 700 million baht in economic circulation over the summer months.
"This year, TAT is placing a much stronger emphasis on the quality of the visitor experience," Nat said. "We want to position Thai brands as a core destination asset. By showcasing our strengths in creativity and design, we are not only adding value to our tourism economy but also opening long-term global avenues for local entrepreneurs."
Campaign Highlights and Incentives
To drive consumer engagement, the campaign features four distinct pillars aimed at shoppers and retailers alike:
Go Shop Get Bag: Visitors spending 2,000 baht or more on a single receipt at participating venues can register online to redeem an exclusive, limited-edition shopping bag.
Once Shop One Prize: Every 2,000 baht spend grants entry into a grand prize draw, featuring electric vehicles (EVs) and luxury holiday packages worth over 1 million baht in total.
Shop On Top: Shoppers logging their purchases online stand a chance to win bespoke items from top-tier Thai designers.
Top Seller Rewards: In a bid to motivate local businesses, participating retail venues will be awarded honorary plaques (ranging from Bronze to Diamond tiers) based on their cumulative sales targets during the campaign.
Industry-Wide Collaboration
The initiative has secured partnerships with Thailand’s premier retail giants, hospitality groups, and financial institutions.
Major shopping destinations including Central Group, The Mall Group, Siam Piwat, and the newly opened One Bangkok are participating, alongside global payment gateways Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay.
High-end hospitality brands, including Sri Panwa Phuket and The Sukosol Bangkok, have also rolled out exclusive privileges for the duration of the event.
Domestic and international tourists can access exclusive digital coupons and track participating outlets via the official portal at www.tourismthailand.org/amazingthailandgrandsale.