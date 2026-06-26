Thailand targets over 33 million tourists under quality strategy

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports, revealed that the Thai tourism sector continues to show positive signs.

In the first five months of 2026 (January–May), Thailand welcomed a total of 14.03 million foreign tourists, reflecting the confidence of global travellers towards Thailand and reinforcing the country's potential as one of the world's leading tourism destinations.

Although the global tourism sector still faces intense competition and international economic challenges, Thailand maintained its level of foreign tourists at over 14 million during the first five months for the third consecutive year, recording 14.76 million in 2024, 14.36 million in 2025, and 14.03 million in 2026.

This reflects the strength of the Thai tourism industry and the effectiveness of continuous government policy implementation.

The permanent secretary stated that the ministry continues to drive tourism strategy under government policy with the "Value over Volume" concept, aiming to elevate Thailand from a popular tourist destination to a "Quality Destination" that creates economic value, distributes income to communities, raises service standards, ensures safety, and promotes sustainable tourism in all dimensions.