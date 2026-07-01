Bhirombhakdi family affirms anti-violence stance as Scott case proceeds

The Bhirombhakdi family has reaffirmed its firm position against all forms of abuse, harassment and domestic violence, while clarifying that an agreement made public in the case involving Sunit Scott and Siranudh Scott was not acknowledged or endorsed by two other branches of the family.

In an official statement on developments related to Sunit Scott and Siranudh Scott, the family expressed deep regret over the matter and said it did not accept any act of violation, harassment or domestic violence in any form.

The statement said this included physical assault, verbal abuse, threats, coercion or any act that undermines another person’s rights, safety, dignity or well-being.

The family said it recognised that allegations of harassment and domestic violence were serious and must be handled with sensitivity, compassion, responsibility and respect for everyone affected.

It said it was aware of public concern over the case and was committed to ensuring that the matter is handled responsibly, fairly and with proper regard for the rights and dignity of all parties involved.