Bhirombhakdi family affirms anti-violence stance as Scott case proceeds

The Bhirombhakdi family has reaffirmed its firm position against all forms of abuse, harassment and domestic violence, while clarifying that an agreement made public in the case involving Sunit Scott and Siranudh Scott was not acknowledged or endorsed by two other branches of the family.
In an official statement on developments related to Sunit Scott and Siranudh Scott, the family expressed deep regret over the matter and said it did not accept any act of violation, harassment or domestic violence in any form.
The statement said this included physical assault, verbal abuse, threats, coercion or any act that undermines another person’s rights, safety, dignity or well-being.
The family said it recognised that allegations of harassment and domestic violence were serious and must be handled with sensitivity, compassion, responsibility and respect for everyone affected.
It said it was aware of public concern over the case and was committed to ensuring that the matter is handled responsibly, fairly and with proper regard for the rights and dignity of all parties involved.
At the same time, the family said the determination of disputed facts and any legal responsibility should proceed through proper and independent processes to ensure fairness for all sides.
To ensure transparency, avoid doubt and demonstrate appropriate responsibility, Sunit Scott has resigned with immediate effect from all executive positions, board positions, operational roles and representative duties in all family businesses, pending the outcome of official inquiries and related legal proceedings.
The family said its family council, together with independent advisers to the council, would oversee the handling of the matter to ensure fairness, transparency and neutrality.
It said it would encourage all parties involved to exercise their rights through legal channels, the justice system and appropriate mediation procedures.
The family and Siranudh Scott are scheduled to meet after July 8, 2026, the date set by the court for a mediation hearing, to discuss possible joint remedial measures.
The family council is also in the process of setting up a family office to monitor, coordinate and support efforts to ensure fairness for all parties in every related matter.
The family said it would fully cooperate with legal proceedings.
The statement also clarified that the agreement disclosed to the public was an internal family document involving Jiranuch and her sons, Sunit Scott and Siranudh Scott, with relatives connected to Jiranuch’s family signing as witnesses.
The family said the agreement had never been acknowledged, approved or participated in by members of the other family branches, namely the two other branches of the Bhirombhakdi family.
For this reason, the family asked all parties to respect the ongoing justice process and refrain from publicising the dispute or disclosing one-sided information in a way that could affect the fairness of the proceedings or the people involved.
The family thanked all parties for their understanding, patience and goodwill while the various processes remain under way.
It said it remained committed to handling the matter through credible, independent and fair procedures, while protecting the rights, dignity and well-being of everyone involved.
The family said this approach reflected the principles of integrity, respect and responsibility that it has long upheld.