Cash Flow Trumps Growth for Thai Developers Facing H2 Stagnation

Sansiri, Raimon Land and SENA executives warn of weak credit and low growth in H2 2026, forcing a shift towards corporate resilience and liquidity.
Three of Thailand's most senior property executives have delivered a sober assessment of the sector's prospects for the second half of 2026, warning that sluggish economic growth, tightening credit and a climate of global uncertainty will keep the residential market subdued despite modest bright spots in tourism, branded residences and the luxury segment.
Speaking separately, Uthai Uthaisangsuk, president and director of Sansiri Public Company Limited; Korn Narongdej, chief executive officer of Raimon Land; and assistant professor Dr Kessara Thanyalakpark, managing director of SENA Development, all pointed to a market that is holding steady in terms of underlying demand but struggling to convert that demand into completed sales, as buyers hesitate amid low growth, tighter lending and unresolved global risks.
Uthai was direct in his outlook, stating that the second half of 2026 is unlikely to look markedly different from the first. The key risk factors weighing on the market have not dissipated. Ongoing geopolitical tensions—particularly the conflict in the Middle East—continue to push up construction, transport and operating costs.
Meanwhile, Thailand's domestic economy remains stuck in low gear, with the government forecasting GDP growth of no more than 2% this year.
"Real estate is a business directly tied to domestic purchasing power," Uthai noted. "Even with encouraging signs from exports and tourism, we don't yet see anything significant enough to turn the market around in the second half."
Data from the Real Estate Information Center (REIC) shows that while demand has softened, supply has contracted by an even greater margin. While this trend edges the market towards a more balanced state, Uthai cautioned against expecting meaningful growth, urging the industry to prioritise liquidity and invest with strict discipline.
He likened the current downturn to the parable of the boiling frog—a slow, cumulative build-up of pressure from years of weak economic growth that has gradually eroded consumer purchasing power.
He warned that the water has reached boiling point, meaning some developers may not be able to hold on and will be forced to leave the market.
To survive, Uthai argues that developers must pivot away from aggressive new launches and focus on corporate resilience. This means maintaining disciplined cash-flow management, enforcing stringent cost control, enhancing brand equity, ensuring product quality, and developing projects strictly aligned with immediate buyer demand.
While Phuket remains a distinct bright spot buoyed by European and Russian buyers, Uthai stressed that Bangkok remains the core market for most Thai developers. True sector recovery will only occur when wider domestic GDP growth returns to the 3–4% range, unlocking pent-up demand from buyers who are currently delaying decisions.
Korn offered a more nuanced reading of the macroeconomic backdrop. While Thailand's GDP has shown modest improvement, it continues to lag regional peers like Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.
In his view, the primary inhibitor is not the economic data itself, but the pervasive sense of uncertainty. This hesitancy delays buyer commitments, slows the velocity of capital, and compounds the very slowdown consumers fear.
Korn described a starkly bifurcated residential market split into two distinct dynamics:
In the mass market, underlying demand remains intact, but buyers are increasingly blocked by stringent bank mortgage lending criteria, halting transactions at the final hurdle.
Meanwhile, in the luxury and high-end segment, financing is rarely an issue, but wealthy buyers—unsettled by volatile oil and gold prices alongside global conflicts—are taking longer to commit. For the first time, this segment is making purchasing decisions based on cold calculation rather than emotion, choosing to hold cash while they wait out the volatility.
To counter this caution, developers must shift from simply selling units to building confidence that property is a secure, appreciating asset.
Despite the headwinds, Korn identified two resilient structural trends showing clear growth: branded residences—a global category growing at nearly 20% as international brands pivot toward Asia—and wellness-focused developments. Thailand, particularly for buyers from Europe, Russia and Taiwan, remains highly attractive as a "second home" market.
On policy, Korn argued that domestic capital alone cannot lift the market; clear, stable frameworks for foreign investment are essential.
Highlighting Vietnam’s rapid progress via sustained state backing, he suggested Thailand should better leverage its global profile as a cultural destination to attract foreign investment and stimulate long-term economic momentum.
Dr Kessara struck a structural note, warning that it is too early to declare an economic turnaround. As the global environment shifts rapidly, Thailand risks falling behind due to domestic stagnation.
The very nature of corporate planning has changed. Where long-term strategies once offered stability, developers must now navigate a multitude of volatile variables—from the financial toll of climate change to distant geopolitical shocks. In this climate, operational agility trumps rigid, long-term planning.
Dr Kessara noted that today's market sluggishness is driven as much by a psychological loss of confidence as it is by affordability or credit access. Buyers are effectively talking themselves out of long-term commitments because they lack confidence in what lies ahead. In response, SENA has adapted its strategy by introducing rent-to-own products to provide prospective buyers with financial security before committing to long-term mortgages.
When comparing the current climate to the pandemic, Dr Kessara delivered a stark verdict:
"COVID-19 was a known illness with an understood, if painful, resolution—comparable to receiving a vaccine. Today's uncertainty stems from multiple overlapping, poorly understood sources simultaneously, making it far harder to resolve."
Furthermore, she cautioned against using historical metrics like year-on-year absorption rates to gauge market health. A declining, ageing demographic combined with a growing cultural preference for renting over owning means the market is structurally altered and unlikely to return to the peak volumes seen nearly a decade ago.
This shift is equally visible in the foreign investor segment. Within SENA’s portfolio, roughly 90% of international buyers purchase strictly for investment rather than lifestyle. Currently, oversupply in Bangkok has compressed both rental yields and resale prices, weakening the historical investment case and naturally dampening overseas transaction volumes.
Despite their differing corporate vantage points, the three property leaders converge on three undeniable realities facing the industry in the latter half of 2026:
First, purchasing power exists, but consumer and investor confidence has stalled. Second, traditional demand indicators and historical metrics no longer accurately reflect a structurally altered, demographic-driven market. Finally, near-term relief depends entirely on wider macroeconomic stabilisation and clear government policy rather than developer interventions.
Until those broader dynamics shift, the property sector's survival playbook will be defined entirely by tight cost control, defensive capital deployment and absolute operational discipline.