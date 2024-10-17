RML bets on ultra-luxury Bangkok mansions amid property slump

Raimon Land (RML) is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, unveiling plans for a quartet of ultra-luxury Bangkok mansions on Sukhumvit 28 between Phrom Phong and Thonglor.

The 528 Estate is touted as the only private luxury mansion development in Bangkok's central business district. Four seven-storey mansions will offer between 2,300 to 2,700 square metres of living space, equipped with high-end amenities typically found in luxury hotels.

Valued at over 4 billion baht, the project is set to break ground next year and open in 2027, with prices from 880 million baht.

"The 528 Estate is more than just an ultra-luxury project. Built under the concept of 'An Enduring Legacy', this development is a testament to the future, a heritage to be passed down through generations. Its location on Soi Sukhumvit 28 has long been home to affluent families and remains one of the most sought-after addresses in Bangkok," said Korn Narongdej, director and chair of RML’s executive committee.

Kris Narongdej, chairman of the board, explained the company's strategy.

"With the ongoing growth of the luxury and ultra-luxury real estate markets in Thailand and Asia, driven by increasing demand from High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI), RML is focusing its portfolio exclusively on luxury and ultra-luxury developments.”

To appeal to this elite clientele, RML has partnered with French luxury brand Baccarat for interior design and List Sotheby's International Realty Thailand for sales and marketing.