TMD warns of heavy rain as depression spares Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain across parts of Thailand from July 1-3, while confirming that a depression over the central South China Sea will not directly affect the country.

The latest warning, issued at 5pm on July 1, said heavy to very heavy rain was expected in some areas, particularly the upper Northeast, the East and the western side of the South.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast, combined with a rather strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. TMD’s nationwide forecast also indicates increased rain from July 1-5, with very heavy rain in parts of the East and western South.

People in affected areas have been advised to watch for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying communities.