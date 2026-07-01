TMD warns of heavy rain as depression spares Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain across parts of Thailand from July 1-3, while confirming that a depression over the central South China Sea will not directly affect the country.
The latest warning, issued at 5pm on July 1, said heavy to very heavy rain was expected in some areas, particularly the upper Northeast, the East and the western side of the South.
The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast, combined with a rather strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. TMD’s nationwide forecast also indicates increased rain from July 1-5, with very heavy rain in parts of the East and western South.
People in affected areas have been advised to watch for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying communities.
TMD also warned of rough seas in the upper Andaman Sea, where waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.
Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.
At 4pm on July 1, the depression over the central South China Sea was centred near latitude 14.0 degrees north and longitude 116.5 degrees east, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 55 kilometres per hour.
The storm was moving west at about 30 kilometres per hour and was expected to strengthen into a tropical storm. It is forecast to pass Hainan Island and make landfall in southern China from July 4-6. TMD said the system would not have a direct impact on Thailand’s weather.
The department urged people to plan travel and daily activities carefully during the warning period and to follow updates through TMD’s official channels. Its next announcement is scheduled for 5am on July 2.
Areas expected to face very heavy rain on July 1
Very heavy rain is forecast in Chanthaburi and Trat in the East, as well as Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the South.
Areas expected to face heavy rain on July 1
Heavy rain is forecast in the North in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.
In the Northeast, heavy rain is expected in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
In the Central region, heavy rain is forecast in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
In the East, heavy rain is expected in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.
In the South, heavy rain is forecast in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Krabi.