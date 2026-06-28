FIFA World Cup 2026 last-32 fixtures updated for knockout stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026, the 23rd edition of the tournament, is being held from Thursday (June 11, 2026) to Sunday (July 19, 2026), with three major North American nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico, jointly hosting the event.

There are 104 matches in total, divided into 12 groups (Groups A-L) of four teams each.

Group winners and runners-up, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advance to the 32-team knockout round.