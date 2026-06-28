FIFA World Cup 2026 last-32 fixtures updated for knockout stage

SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
FIFA World Cup 2026 last-32 fixtures updated for knockout stage

The 23rd FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, features 104 matches and a 32-team knockout round.

  • The knockout stage consists of 32 teams, which includes the winners and runners-up from the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams.
  • The Round of 32 fixtures are scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 4, 2026.
  • Notable matchups include Brazil v Japan, Germany v Paraguay, United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Argentina v Cabo Verde.
  • The fixtures for the three host nations are: South Africa v Canada, United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Mexico v Ecuador.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last-32 fixtures updated for knockout stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026, the 23rd edition of the tournament, is being held from Thursday (June 11, 2026) to Sunday (July 19, 2026), with three major North American nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico, jointly hosting the event.

There are 104 matches in total, divided into 12 groups (Groups A-L) of four teams each.

Group winners and runners-up, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advance to the 32-team knockout round.

The 32 teams that have advanced to the knockout round are:

Group A

  • Mexico
  • South Africa

Group B

  • Switzerland
  • Canada

Group C

  • Brazil
  • Morocco

Group D

  • United States
  • Australia

Group E

  • Germany
  • Côte d'Ivoire

Group F

  • Netherlands
  • Japan

Group G

  • Belgium
  • Egypt

Group H

  • Spain
  • Cabo Verde

Group I

  • France
  • Norway

Group J

  • Argentina
  • Austria

Group K

  • Colombia
  • Portugal

Group L

  • England
  • Ghana

The eight best third-placed teams are: 1. DR Congo / 2. Sweden / 3. Ghana / 4. Ecuador / 5. Bosnia and Herzegovina / 6. Algeria / 7. Paraguay / 8. Senegal. Matches are scheduled from Sunday (June 28, 2026) to Friday (July 3, 2026).

FIFA World Cup 2026 last-32 fixtures updated for knockout stage

Round-of-32 fixtures, latest update

Monday (June 29, 2026)

  • 2am: South Africa v Canada

Tuesday (June 30, 2026)

  • 12am: Brazil v Japan
  • 3.30am: Germany v Paraguay
  • 8am: Netherlands v Morocco

Wednesday (July 1, 2026)

  • 12am: Côte d'Ivoire v Norway
  • 4am: France v Sweden
  • 8am: Mexico v Ecuador
  • 11pm: England v DR Congo

Thursday (July 2, 2026)

  • 3am: Belgium v Senegal
  • 7am: United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friday (July 3, 2026)

  • 2am: Spain v Austria
  • 6am: Portugal v Croatia
  • 10am: Switzerland v Algeria

Saturday (July 4, 2026)

  • 1am: Australia v Egypt
  • 5am: Argentina v Cabo Verde
  • 8.30am: Colombia v Ghana

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy