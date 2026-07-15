Iran threatens to shut more energy routes as US renews blockade

US resumes blockade and strikes Iranian targets

US Central Command said it resumed its blockade on July 14, targeting maritime traffic travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

CENTCOM said other vessels not violating the blockade would continue to be allowed through regional waters. The original blockade was enforced from April 13 to June 18 before being suspended during an interim diplomatic arrangement.

The US military said its latest wave of attacks struck dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s coast over seven hours.

Washington said the operation was intended to reduce Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping. The US has accused Iran of attacking seven commercial vessels during the previous week, leaving nearly a dozen crew members dead, missing or injured.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, said more than 30 civilians had been killed in recent US strikes. Iranian state television also reported that at least seven soldiers were killed in an attack on a military base in the country’s south-east.

Iran claims attacks on US facilities across region

The IRGC said it had retaliated by targeting command, logistics, fuel and military facilities associated with the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

It also claimed to have set fire to and destroyed a US logistics facility in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait, and to have attacked aircraft hangars at what it described as a US base in Azraq, Jordan.

Kuwait’s state news agency reported that emergency services had brought a fire under control at a location targeted by Iran. However, it was unclear whether the incident occurred at the same facility named in the IRGC statement.

Jordan said its air-defence systems intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles that entered its airspace from Iranian territory early on Wednesday.

Trump threatens power plants and bridges

US President Donald Trump warned that American attacks could be expanded to Iranian power plants and bridges unless Tehran returned to negotiations.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said US strikes would intensify over the coming days and that energy and transport infrastructure could become targets the following week. He said US representatives had contacted Iranian officials and urged them to reach an agreement.

The renewed threats, blockade and exchanges of missile fire have placed further strain on the fragile interim arrangement reached in June and increased concern that the confrontation could spread from the Gulf to the Red Sea.

Sources: Reuters, AP News, Centcom.mil