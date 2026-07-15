Thailand Targets Global Aviation Hub Status via MRO and Cargo Revamp Amid Fuel Crisis Delayed Recovery

New CAAT strategy targets MRO and air cargo expansions to cement regional aviation hub status, despite fuel crises delaying full recovery to post-2026.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is accelerating its strategic transition to establish the country as a primary regional aviation hub, prioritising major infrastructure expansions in maintenance services and air freight to outpace mounting global economic headwinds.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director general of CAAT, unveiled a dual-pronged policy framework designed to enhance Thailand's long-term aviation competitiveness.

The strategy anchors on two flagship developments: the establishment of a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub and a comprehensive structural reform of the national air cargo transport network.

The state-directed MRO development has been formalised within the master plan of Airports of Thailand (AOT), spanning designated northern and southern zones at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The initiative aims to draw high-value foreign direct investment while allowing local and international airlines to significantly lower their structural maintenance costs by service pooling within the region.

Simultaneously, CAAT is moving to untangle severe logistics bottlenecks in its freight sector. Driven by a staggering 110% surge in cargo volumes at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the regulator prepares to fast-track customs and clearance protocols for shipments arriving from trusted, verified origins.

This logistics overhaul is specifically geared toward capturing the lucrative transport market for high-value components, including semiconductors and advanced electronics.

