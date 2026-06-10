DSI busts illegal e-cigarette factory in Chonburi supplying buyers nationwide

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with the Royal Thai Police, the Customs Department, the Department of Provincial Administration and related agencies, has raided a major illegal e-cigarette production site in Chonburi.

The operation took place on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, following an expanded investigation and continued intelligence-sharing by the DSI.

The DSI said its Special Case Operations Centre Region 2 had obtained evidence suggesting that e-cigarettes were being illegally produced inside a warehouse that had previously been licensed as a cannabis cultivation site in Nong Pla Lai.

Officers then joined forces to inspect a warehouse in the area and found that it had allegedly been turned into an illegal e-cigarette factory.

Inside, they found machinery, production equipment, packaging boxes and product pouches. Officers seized around 65,000 finished e-cigarette devices, along with a large quantity of equipment and raw materials that could be used to produce about 30,000 more devices. The total volume exceeded 90,000 items.

During the search, officers arrested one suspect, who initially admitted to being a driver responsible for transporting finished e-cigarettes for distribution to networks in various areas.