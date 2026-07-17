Thailand draws THB188bn in first-half FDI as China leads firms and Japan investment value

Foreign investment approved in Thailand climbed to THB187.61 billion during the first six months of 2026, a 68% increase from the same period last year, as projects linked to electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced manufacturing gathered momentum.
A total of 640 foreign businesses received permission to operate in the country under the Foreign Business Act between January and June, up by 138 businesses, or 27%, from 502 during the corresponding period of 2025.
The approved investment value rose by THB76.11 billion from THB111.51 billion a year earlier, according to Department of Business Development director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, who also serves as secretary of the Foreign Business Committee.
Of the total, 151 businesses obtained foreign business licences, while 489 received foreign business certificates through investment-promotion privileges, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand legislation, or rights granted under international treaties and agreements.
The licensed businesses created 4,269 jobs for Thai workers, an increase of 983 positions, or 30%, from 3,286 in the first half of last year.
China accounted for the largest number of approved foreign businesses, with 110 companies representing 17% of the total. Their combined investment reached THB35.48 billion.
Chinese-backed projects covered engineering consultancy for electric-vehicle operations, engineering design and construction services for combined-cycle power plants, software development and contract manufacturing.
Manufacturing activities included moulds, electronic components and printed circuit board assemblies.
The United States ranked second by the number of businesses, with 107 companies—also equivalent to about 17% of the total—and investment worth THB6.04 billion.
US-linked activities included engineering, advertising, the design and maintenance of metal structures and storage systems, and contract production of metal products, cast-iron components and plastic pellets.
Japan placed third by business numbers but contributed the highest investment value among the five leading sources. Its 87 approved businesses invested THB44.66 billion.
Japanese investment covered engineering and technical consultancy, machinery selection and factory-layout advice, workpiece inspection and production-process improvement. Projects also included electric-vehicle charging stations, software development, solar-power generation, generators and metal products.
Singapore followed with 83 businesses and investment of THB37.87 billion. Projects included wood-veneer production, data centres and electronic-data connections between businesses and government agencies through the Thailand National Single Window.
Singaporean investors were also involved in contract manufacturing of animal feed, formed metal components and parts for fibre-optic telecommunications systems.
Hong Kong ranked fifth, with 59 approved businesses and investment worth THB13.09 billion.
Activities ranged from engineering and technical services to the installation and testing of wind-power systems, software development and the manufacture of automated machinery, optical lenses, spectacles and dental products.
Investment promoted under the Board of Investment framework accounted for 307 of the 640 approved businesses, or 48% of the total, with combined capital of THB127.88 billion.
The figures reflected the government’s efforts to draw investment into future-oriented industries, including advanced technology, the digital economy, AI, electric vehicles, clean energy and agricultural and food innovation.
Such operations are seen as important to Thailand’s ambition to strengthen its position as a regional trade and investment centre.
Computer-related businesses formed the third-largest category. They included data centres, software development and platform services aligned with Thailand’s digital-economy and AI-services goals.
The Eastern Economic Corridor remained a major destination for foreign capital, attracting 199 approved businesses during the six-month period.
The number represented 31% of all approved foreign businesses nationwide and was 41 higher than a year earlier, an increase of 26%.
Investment in the EEC reached THB83.78 billion, accounting for 45% of all approved foreign investment in Thailand during the period.
China was the leading source of EEC investment by business numbers, with 69 companies investing THB28.98 billion.
Japan followed with 28 businesses and THB22.39 billion, while Singapore contributed 22 businesses and THB10.10 billion. Another 80 businesses from other economies invested a combined THB22.31 billion.
Projects in the corridor included maintenance of aircraft nacelles and related components for military aircraft, EV-related engineering consultancy, warehousing, mould production, industrial metal forming and recycled-paper products.
In June alone, 112 foreign businesses were approved to operate in Thailand, comprising 30 foreign business licences and 82 foreign business certificates.
Their combined investment reached THB34.06 billion, with China, the United States and Japan supplying the largest numbers of investors during the month.
Businesses operating under foreign business licences created 481 jobs for Thai workers and transferred specialised knowledge in areas including the use of AI for brand development and the repair of medical equipment.
The approved June activities included petroleum-well drilling in concession areas in the Gulf of Thailand, wholesale distribution of three-dimensional printers and automotive and air-conditioner compressor components, and energy-management services involving hotel chilled-water systems.
Other projects covered contract manufacturing of robots, dental products and recycled-paper packaging.