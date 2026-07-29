'Sirikasapanasilp' Exhibition Fuses Rare Commemorative Coins with Fine Jewellery Art

Treasury Department and Siam Paragon honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother through a showcase of rare coins and jewel-encrusted art.
Thailand’s Treasury Department has partnered with Siam Paragon and renowned floral artist Sakul Intakul to launch "Sirikasapanasilp", a major exhibition celebrating Thai cultural heritage and honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother through numismatic craftsmanship and contemporary fine art.
Running through 12 August 2026 at Art Jewel on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon, the exhibition blends history, memory, and high craftsmanship, positioning Thai coin collecting within a global artistic context.
The showcase was officially inaugurated on 28 July 2026 by Akkaruth Sandhyananda, director-general of the Treasury Department, alongside senior department officials, featured artist Sakul Intakul, and Siam Piwat executive Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya.
The exhibition is structured across four curated sections designed to give visitors a rich immersion into royal heritage and traditional craftsmanship:
Coin Exhibition of Memories: Features more than 40 rare coins and commemorative medals related to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother across three distinct zones—Bhumisiri (marking joint royal occasions with King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great), Sirirach (celebrating milestone royal birthdays), and Sirikit (commemorating Her Majesty's royal duties and international honours).
"From Blossoms to Gems" Fine Art Showcase: Highlights Sakul Intakul’s collection, "From Blossoms to Gems: The 'Siri of the Heart of Siam' Auspicious Brooches Encasing Thai Commemorative Coins". The artist translates the delicate essence of traditional Thai fresh-flower arrangements into miniature jewel-encrusted sculptures, framing rare coins within contemporary fine jewellery.
Commemorative Coin Pop-Up Store: An official pop-up shop by the Treasury Department offering special-edition commemorative coins from significant royal occasions for collectors and the public.
Live Craft Demonstrations: Artisans offer firsthand insights into the intricate process of coin production and relief carving. Special sessions take place on 28 July and 12 August 2026 at 11:00, 14:00, and 17:00.
Admission to the "Sirikasapanasilp" exhibition is free to the public, offering visitors, students, and collectors an opportunity to experience Thai numismatic art at Siam Paragon through 12 August 2026.