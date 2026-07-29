'Sirikasapanasilp' Exhibition Fuses Rare Commemorative Coins with Fine Jewellery Art

Treasury Department and Siam Paragon honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother through a showcase of rare coins and jewel-encrusted art.

Thailand’s Treasury Department has partnered with Siam Paragon and renowned floral artist Sakul Intakul to launch "Sirikasapanasilp", a major exhibition celebrating Thai cultural heritage and honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother through numismatic craftsmanship and contemporary fine art.

Running through 12 August 2026 at Art Jewel on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon, the exhibition blends history, memory, and high craftsmanship, positioning Thai coin collecting within a global artistic context.

The showcase was officially inaugurated on 28 July 2026 by Akkaruth Sandhyananda, director-general of the Treasury Department, alongside senior department officials, featured artist Sakul Intakul, and Siam Piwat executive Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya.