Beyond the Runway: How Thailand is Trading Heritage for Global Clout

Officials, designers and craft experts outline how Thai textiles and intangible heritage are being reshaped into global cultural capital.



Beneath the polish of a study tour reception, a rather more consequential conversation was taking place. Gathered on stage for a panel titled "Thai Cultural Capital: Unlocking Global Opportunities", five speakers — spanning government, industry and fashion — set out how Thailand intends to convert centuries of craft tradition into economic and diplomatic leverage abroad.

The session, organised by Thailand's Government Public Relations Department as part of a media field trip, doubled as a progress report on one of the kingdom's quieter but more ambitious projects: turning heritage into a currency that trades internationally.

The discussion opened with the machinery of preservation.

Kittiporn Chaiboon, acting director of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Division at the Department of Cultural Promotion, explained that her department operates under the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, ratified by Thailand in 2016.

Since then, six Thai practices have been inscribed on UNESCO's list, including Nuad Thai traditional massage, the Nora dance-drama, and – most recently, in 2024 – Tom Yum Kung.



She noted that one inscription—the traditional Kebaya attire—was a joint submission with several neighbouring Southeast Asian states. This was a deliberate choice, as UNESCO encourages countries sharing a cultural practice to nominate together rather than compete for individual recognition, turning heritage diplomacy into an exercise in regional goodwill rather than rivalry.

