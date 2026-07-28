Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

Plan B Media transforms the newly renovated Sathit Thai Chayo Building with projection mapping to mark His Majesty the King’s birthday

  • Plan B Media is using projection mapping to illuminate the historic Sathit Thai Chayo Building in Bangkok.
  • The digital art spectacle is a royal tribute celebrating the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
  • Titled “Preserve, Maintain, and Extend: Towards the Light of the Future,” the display uses light and imagery to connect Thailand’s heritage with its modern aspirations.

 

 

Plan B Media transforms the newly renovated Sathit Thai Chayo Building with projection mapping to mark His Majesty the King’s birthday.

 

Thai out-of-home media giant Plan B Media Public Company Limited is inviting the public to experience a digital art spectacle in the capital, celebrating the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

 

Titled “Preserve, Maintain, and Extend: Towards the Light of the Future", the immersive art display transforms the exterior of the historic Sathit Thai Chayo Building on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue into a vibrant canvas using state-of-the-art projection mapping, digital artwork, and dynamic lighting.

 

Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

 

The exhibition explores the theme of continuity and progress, using light and imagery to connect Thailand’s heritage with its modern aspirations.

 

Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

 

The location itself holds significant cultural heritage: the newly restored Sathit Thai Chayo Building, situated near Phan Fa Lilat Bridge, has been carefully revitalised to preserve its classic architectural character while stepping into a modern role as a cultural backdrop.
 

 

 

Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

 


Spectators and tourists gathered on the opening evening to photograph the illuminated landmark, highlighting a growing trend of using creative technology to celebrate cultural heritage and royal occasions in public spaces.

 

Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

 

According to Plan B Media, the project demonstrates the company’s intent to leverage media, technology, and design to connect people with historical urban spaces, offering a fresh lens through which digital art can enrich public storytelling and social engagement.

 

 

Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

The final showing of “Preserve, Maintain, and Extend: Towards the Light of the Future” takes place tonight, 28 July 2026, from 19:00 to 00:00, outside the Sathit Thai Chayo Building at the corner of Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue. Admission is free to the public.
 

The Nation Editorial Team

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