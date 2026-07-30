TAT selects Ubon candle festival as Signature Thailand pilot

The illuminated installations feature two designs, “Nong Mamuang Smile” and “Nong Mamuang Dance”, combining the character’s modern visual appeal with elements intended to represent the character of the Northeast.

TAT’s Ubon Ratchathani office has also worked with the Det Udom scented-candle producers’ group to create the “Ubon Ratchathani Si Sin” glowing scented-candle procession.

The project applies illuminated scented-wax techniques to a traditional candle float, presenting Ubon Ratchathani’s identity through a contemporary design while retaining elements of the province’s Buddhist Lent candle-making tradition.

TAT described the procession as the only one of its kind. It is scheduled for four presentations across the night-time candle processions on July 29 and 30 and the Wan Lai candle programme from July 30 to August 1.

International campaign targets long-haul travellers

TAT has organised a media familiarisation trip for journalists, key opinion leaders and influencers specialising in travel and Thai culture.

Participants were taken to explore the history, local roots and cultural practices associated with the Candle Procession before producing coverage intended to introduce the festival and Ubon Ratchathani to wider audiences.

The agency has also surveyed a wellness tourism route under the theme “Wellness by Nature: Healing Along the Mekong”. The project is intended to connect nature, culture and well-being as TAT develops travel experiences linked to international demand for wellness tourism.

For long-haul markets, the Candle Procession has been included among Thailand’s distinctive cultural tourism products.

TAT held a Signature Thailand familiarisation trip and a “From Experience to Inspiration” reception at Centara Ubon hotel on July 29, bringing together 40 journalists and tourism business representatives from 17 countries in Europe and the Americas.

Nithee Seeprae, TAT deputy governor for marketing communications, presented the agency’s direction for Thai tourism during the reception.

Weerasak Kowsurat, chair of the deputy prime minister’s advisory panel, delivered a keynote address titled “From the Mekong to the World: Unlocking Ubon Ratchathani and the Mekong’s Tourism Potential”.

The address focused on the tourism potential of Ubon Ratchathani and the Mekong region, while presenting the culture and identity of the Northeast to an international audience.

Paris campaign promotes wider regional routes

TAT is also coordinating domestic marketing operations with its overseas offices through a flagship promotional programme.

Its Paris office is running the Ubon Ratchathani Discovery campaign, inviting European travellers to visit natural attractions including Sam Phan Bok and Sirindhorn Dam.

The campaign also features cultural sites such as Wat Phra That Nong Bua and Wat Sirindhorn Wararam Phu Prao, together with street art and Michelin-recognised restaurants.

Suggested itineraries connect Ubon Ratchathani with nearby emerging destinations in Yasothon, Si Sa Ket and Amnat Charoen.

They also link the province with established coastal destinations including Chon Buri, Rayong, Cha-am and Hua Hin.

TAT said the wider programme was intended to combine cultural heritage with contemporary creativity, turning local traditions, lifestyles and stories into travel experiences while distributing more tourism income to businesses and communities.