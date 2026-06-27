SRT opens booking for nine rainy-season rail trips across Thailand

The State Railway of Thailand is turning the rainy season into a new travel window, launching nine special rail-tourism programmes across the country from July to September.

The programmes are designed to promote rail-based tourism while connecting travellers with nature, local culture, religious traditions, history and lesser-known destinations in several provinces.





Bookings will open nationwide from 8.30am on June 30, with tickets available at railway stations across the country and through the SRT’s online D-Ticket system.

The nine programmes will be operated by two popular tourism trains: the KIHA 183, a Japanese-style diesel railcar known for classic scenic journeys, and the SRT Royal Blossom, a premium tourism train designed for day trips with upgraded comfort.

The full line-up includes six KIHA 183 programmes, five of which are overnight trips and one a one-day trip, along with three SRT Royal Blossom one-day programmes.

Anan Phonimdang, governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said the new rail-tourism schedule supports the Transport Ministry’s policy of promoting travel through the rail system.

He said the SRT wants to make train journeys more than basic transport by turning each trip into a travel experience from departure to destination.

The programmes also aim to connect travellers with attractive cities, secondary destinations and local communities, helping distribute income to the provinces, stimulate grassroots economies and support more sustainable growth in Thai tourism.

According to the SRT, the nine routes have been designed for different types of travellers, from those interested in nature and flowers to visitors seeking culture, festivals, faith-based tourism, history or a slower rainy-season escape.