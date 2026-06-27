SRT opens booking for nine rainy-season rail trips across Thailand

SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
SRT opens booking for nine rainy-season rail trips across Thailand

SRT will open bookings on June 30 for nine rainy-season train trips from July to September, featuring KIHA 183 and SRT Royal Blossom

The State Railway of Thailand is turning the rainy season into a new travel window, launching nine special rail-tourism programmes across the country from July to September.

The programmes are designed to promote rail-based tourism while connecting travellers with nature, local culture, religious traditions, history and lesser-known destinations in several provinces.

SRT opens booking for nine rainy-season rail trips across Thailand

Bookings will open nationwide from 8.30am on June 30, with tickets available at railway stations across the country and through the SRT’s online D-Ticket system.

The nine programmes will be operated by two popular tourism trains: the KIHA 183, a Japanese-style diesel railcar known for classic scenic journeys, and the SRT Royal Blossom, a premium tourism train designed for day trips with upgraded comfort.

The full line-up includes six KIHA 183 programmes, five of which are overnight trips and one a one-day trip, along with three SRT Royal Blossom one-day programmes.

Anan Phonimdang, governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said the new rail-tourism schedule supports the Transport Ministry’s policy of promoting travel through the rail system.

He said the SRT wants to make train journeys more than basic transport by turning each trip into a travel experience from departure to destination.

The programmes also aim to connect travellers with attractive cities, secondary destinations and local communities, helping distribute income to the provinces, stimulate grassroots economies and support more sustainable growth in Thai tourism.

According to the SRT, the nine routes have been designed for different types of travellers, from those interested in nature and flowers to visitors seeking culture, festivals, faith-based tourism, history or a slower rainy-season escape.

Six KIHA 183 journeys

The KIHA 183 service will offer five overnight programmes and one one-day trip.

  1. The first overnight journey is “Pink Blossom Adventure” in Chaiyaphum on July 18-19, taking travellers in search of the Siam tulip fields known as the “queen of the mountains”. The trip is priced at 4,499 baht.
  2. The second is “Miracle of Faith Journey” in Saraburi on July 28-29, centred on the unique Buddhist tradition of offering Dok Khao Phansa flowers. The trip is priced at 4,399 baht.
  3. The third is “Sea & Serenity Journey” in Prachuap Khiri Khan on August 15-16, combining beaches, temples and a rare sugar-palm-wood ordination hall. The trip is priced at 4,499 baht.
  4. The fourth is “River Adventure Escape” in Kanchanaburi on September 12-13, featuring a mini-concert under the theme “Lok Thang Bai Thi Suan Sai Yok”. The trip is priced at 4,699 baht.
  5. The fifth overnight programme is “Dragon Blessing Journey” in Chonburi on September 26-27, combining a “dragon navel” blessing ritual with eastern seaside attractions. The trip is priced at 4,499 baht.
  6. The KIHA 183 one-day trip is “Mystic Green Escape” in Nakhon Nayok on August 8, taking travellers to pay respects to Luang Pho Pak Daeng and enjoy a boat trip at Khao Chong Lom. The trip is priced at 2,199 baht.

    SRT opens booking for nine rainy-season rail trips across Thailand

Three premium Royal Blossom trips

The SRT Royal Blossom will offer three one-day programmes for travellers seeking a more premium rail experience.

  1. The first is “Royal Blossom Green Escape” to Saraburi, described as a journey to “New Zealand in Thailand”, on July 18 and 19.
  2. The second is “Royal River of History” to Nakhon Pathom and Kanchanaburi on August 22, 23, 29 and 30. The programme includes paying respects at Phra Pathom Chedi, crossing the River Kwai Bridge and revisiting historic sites in Kanchanaburi.
  3. The third is “Royal World Heritage Journey” to Phetchabun on September 5, 6, 19 and 20, offering a route into ancient civilisation and a UNESCO World Heritage setting.

The SRT Royal Blossom service is available in two formats: Passenger Car, priced at 2,599 baht per person, and Group Car, priced at 15,999 baht per group.

The fare includes train travel, air-conditioned transport, admission fees, and food and beverages throughout the journey.

SRT opens booking for nine rainy-season rail trips across Thailand

How to book

Seats for all nine programmes can be reserved from 8.30am on June 30 at railway stations nationwide and through the D-Ticket online ticketing system.

The SRT said the rainy-season routes are intended to offer comfortable, environmentally friendlier travel while highlighting the beauty of local landscapes, culture and community life.

Travellers can request more information through the SRT customer service centre at 1690, available 24 hours a day.

The July-September KIHA 183 and SRT Royal Blossom programme details are also available in e-book and PDF formats through SRT publicity channels at online.fliphtml5.com/ctvfc/olyj/ and drive.google.com/.../1FwllkO3JAbPBJROCQI5.../view...

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