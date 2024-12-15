A chance to visit 3 World Heritage sites on ‘Royal Blossom’ train

The trip will allow people to visit three UNESCO heritage sites in the province – the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai Forest Complex, the Sakaerat Biosphere Reserve, and Khorat Geopark.

Travellers will also be allowed to take part in activities at other tourist attractions, such as Baan Suksomboon Community, Wat Thammachak Semaram, Chan Ngam Mountain and Khao Yai Thai Elephant Conservation Centre.