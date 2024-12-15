A chance to visit 3 World Heritage sites on ‘Royal Blossom’ train

This cool season train trip aims to promote domestic ecotourism and generate income for the local economy. It has received collaboration from local agencies, such as Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University and Khao Yai Tourism Association, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said.
The trip will allow people to visit three UNESCO heritage sites in the province – the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai Forest Complex, the Sakaerat Biosphere Reserve, and Khorat Geopark.
Travellers will also be allowed to take part in activities at other tourist attractions, such as Baan Suksomboon Community, Wat Thammachak Semaram, Chan Ngam Mountain and Khao Yai Thai Elephant Conservation Centre.
Tickets priced at 5,900 baht per person can be reserved at all train stations nationwide or via the D-Ticket application until December 20, limited to only 160 persons.
The price covers train fare, accommodation, entrance fees, food and drinks on board, and insurance.