Transport Ministry Partners With Minor Group to Launch Luxury Tourist Trains Under New Rail Act

The State Railway of Thailand opens networks to private capital as hospitality giant Minor prepares to launch European-backed boutique trains.
Thailand's Ministry of Transport has entered high-level talks with hospitality giant Minor International to develop the kingdom’s first premium luxury tourist train network.
The landmark public-private partnership aims to tap into high-yield international tourism and unlock new commercial revenue streams for the state network.
Thansettakij reporter Thanawan Winaisathien reported that the initiative has been fast-tracked to capitalise on the newly enacted Rail Transport Act 2026.
The landmark legislation fundamentally deregulates the sector, permitting private enterprises to invest in, co-own, and operate rolling stock and rail services across the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) network for the first time.
Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, deputy prime minister and minister of transport, stated that the legislative shift is engineered to maximise the economic utility of Thailand’s multi-billion baht rail infrastructure.
Rather than serving purely as commuter lines, the new high-end routes are designed as engines for rural wealth distribution, funnelling high-spending tourists directly into local economies flanking both primary and secondary-tier provinces.
To create distinct travel itineraries, the Transport Ministry is set to integrate its cross-provincial scheduling with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Private Capital Enters the Tracks
Minor International (MINT), which operates global luxury hospitality portfolios including the Anantara brand, has formalised its commitment to the venture. William E. Heinecke, chairman of Minor International, confirmed on Wednesday that the group is drafting a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) to anchor its participation.
Under the proposed framework, Minor will act as a technology and expertise bridge. The group plans to import advanced engineering blueprints and rolling-stock technology from its European rail partners to support domestic production.
Crucially, the assembly and bespoke interior outfitting of the luxury carriages will be handled locally, utilising and training Thai master artisans to build a world-class fleet.
The corporate partnership aligns directly with the SRT's parallel domestic modernisation drive, the "Siamese Train" project. Developed alongside the state-backed Rail Technology Research and Development Agency, the Siamese Train initiative focuses on domestic rolling-stock refurbishment.
By superimposing Minor's high-end hospitality blueprint onto the SRT’s physical network, the government hopes to pivot the state operator toward long-term fiscal sustainability.
The partnership signals a broader state policy shifting away from volume-driven tourism toward a high-yield, premium-spend economic model designed to stimulate employment and regional supply chains.