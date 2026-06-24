Transport Ministry Partners With Minor Group to Launch Luxury Tourist Trains Under New Rail Act

The State Railway of Thailand opens networks to private capital as hospitality giant Minor prepares to launch European-backed boutique trains.

Thailand's Ministry of Transport has entered high-level talks with hospitality giant Minor International to develop the kingdom’s first premium luxury tourist train network.

The landmark public-private partnership aims to tap into high-yield international tourism and unlock new commercial revenue streams for the state network.

Thansettakij reporter Thanawan Winaisathien reported that the initiative has been fast-tracked to capitalise on the newly enacted Rail Transport Act 2026.

The landmark legislation fundamentally deregulates the sector, permitting private enterprises to invest in, co-own, and operate rolling stock and rail services across the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) network for the first time.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, deputy prime minister and minister of transport, stated that the legislative shift is engineered to maximise the economic utility of Thailand’s multi-billion baht rail infrastructure.

Rather than serving purely as commuter lines, the new high-end routes are designed as engines for rural wealth distribution, funnelling high-spending tourists directly into local economies flanking both primary and secondary-tier provinces.





To create distinct travel itineraries, the Transport Ministry is set to integrate its cross-provincial scheduling with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).