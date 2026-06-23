Thailand foreign tourist arrivals top 15 million as China leads

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has updated the latest tourism situation for the period from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Saturday (June 20, 2026).

It found that Thailand had welcomed a cumulative 15,447,571 foreign tourists, generating THB745.388 billion in foreign visitor spending.

The top five source markets for foreign tourists visiting Thailand were:

China: 2,538,498 tourists

Malaysia: 1,992,324 tourists

India: 1,188,190 tourists

Russia: 996,840 tourists

South Korea: 576,404 tourists

Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said preliminary assessments showed that from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Saturday (June 20, 2026), Thailand had recorded a cumulative 15.45 million foreign tourists.