IFMA urges IOC to clarify after British boxer dies in Samui

The International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) has expressed its condolences over the death of British boxer Joseph Itai Rinomota and insisted that the safety of athletes is of utmost importance, especially among young people.

The death of 30-year-old Rinomota after his first Muay Thai fight on March 28 at the Samui Inter Boxing Stadium in Surat Thani Province has raised concerns about the safety standards of Muay Thai at the international level. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), led by Kirsty Coventry, has asked IFMA for information on the incident.

IFMA states position: "Not in Our Olympic Muaythai"

On April 1, IFMA, together with the Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand (AMTAT) and the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand (PAT), held a press conference called "Not in Our Olympic Muaythai" in Bangkok, attended by senior IFMA executives, including Sakchai Tapsuwan, IFMA President, and Stefan Fox, IFMA Secretary General.