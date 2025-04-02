IFMA urges IOC to clarify after British boxer dies in Samui

The International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) has expressed its condolences over the death of British boxer Joseph Itai Rinomota and insisted that the safety of athletes is of utmost importance, especially among young people.
The death of 30-year-old Rinomota after his first Muay Thai fight on March 28 at the Samui Inter Boxing Stadium in Surat Thani Province has raised concerns about the safety standards of Muay Thai at the international level. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), led by Kirsty Coventry, has asked IFMA for information on the incident.
IFMA states position: "Not in Our Olympic Muaythai"
On April 1, IFMA, together with the Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand (AMTAT) and the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand (PAT), held a press conference called "Not in Our Olympic Muaythai" in Bangkok, attended by senior IFMA executives, including Sakchai Tapsuwan, IFMA President, and Stefan Fox, IFMA Secretary General.
The key points that IFMA emphasized were:
Athletes must undergo a physical examination before competing
The weight and experience of boxers must be similar
The competition supervisors must have the knowledge and skills
Safety regulations must be strictly enforced
Sakchai said that IFMA is investigating whether the Samui incident complied with the rules of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and confirmed that Muaythai, which is under IFMA, has international safety standards, otherwise, it would not be included in the Olympics.
Continue discussions with the IOC Protecting Muay Thai in the Olympics.
Stephen Fox confirmed that the IFMA will meet the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland, to clarify the incident, emphasising that Muay Thai must have the highest safety standards, especially among youth, in order not to permanently affect Muay Thai's chances of entering the Olympics.
Somchat Charoenwachirawit, President of the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, stated that this incident is an important lesson and called on all parties to strictly enforce safety standards.
"We hope that the Thai government will cooperate with recognized sports organizations to ensure that Muay Thai develops safely and sustainably," said Somchat.
The Future of Muay Thai in the Olympics
Muay Thai has been recognized by the IOC as a sport that can be competed on an international level, and there are efforts to push for it to be officially included in the Olympic Games in the future. However, safety standards will be a key factor in determining the future of Muay Thai on the world stage.