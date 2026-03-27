Netflix raises subscription prices as live content expands

Netflix has raised the prices of all its subscription plans in the United States as the streaming company expands into newer types of content, including video podcasts and live sports.

According to its website, the ad-supported plan now costs US$8.99 per month, up from US$7.99. Its standard plan has increased by US$2 to US$19.99 a month, while the premium tier now stands at US$26.99, compared with US$24.99 previously.

The company has also lifted the cost of adding an extra member. That fee is now US$7.99 for ad-supported plans and US$9.99 for ad-free plans.

Netflix, which has more than 325 million subscribers, discontinued its lowest-priced ad-free option, known as Basic, in 2023. That left customers with the pricier Standard and Premium plans, along with the Standard plan with ads.