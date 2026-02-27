Netflix Withdraws from Bid for Warner Bros., Paramount Skydance Wins Deal

Netflix Inc. has pulled out of the competition to acquire Warner Bros., paving the way for rivals Paramount Skydance Corp. to win the $111 billion deal for the renowned Hollywood film studio.

Bloomberg reported that Netflix decided to step back from the deal after negotiating terms that would have provided value for shareholders and a clear path to regulatory approval. However, the financial terms required to compete with Paramount Skydance’s latest offer were no longer attractive, and Netflix chose not to raise its bid.

Following the news, Netflix's stock surged by 13% in after-hours trading, reflecting investor satisfaction with the company’s decision to walk away from the deal. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. stock declined as investors no longer expected a bidding war. Paramount’s stock remained stable.

Netflix had initially agreed to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming business and studio operations for $82.7 billion (including assumed debt) at $27.75 per share in December. However, Paramount’s competing offer for the entire Warner Bros. company led to a reopened auction, with Warner Bros. ultimately determining that Paramount’s latest offer of $31 per share was "superior."