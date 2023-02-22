MG aims to be top 5 automakers in Thailand’s diverse automotive industry while maintains paramount status in EVsbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
THURSDAY, March 23, 2023
nationthailand
MG aims to be top 5 automakers in Thailand’s diverse automotive industry while maintains paramount status in EVs

MG aims to be top 5 automakers in Thailand’s diverse automotive industry while maintains paramount status in EVs

WEDNESDAY, February 22, 2023

MG unveiled brand direction for 2023 with two aspiring goals: taking one of top five spots among automotive brands in Thailand’s growing automotive industry and continuing to exist as Thailand’s leading brand of EVs.

In the meantime, MG sets to step up its game with a core strategy of ‘Customer Centric’ to enhance all aspects of services and strategies based on needs, desires, and lifestyles of customers.

In terms of products, MG will continue to present advanced products to Thai customers while simultaneously strengthen EV ECOSYSTEM as electric mobility is a trend on its way up.

After-sales and marketing approaches for certified used MG cars are also areas in focus to ensure MG’s ambition to be one of top five auto brands in Thailand is an accomplishable objective. 

TAGS
MG carsAutomotive Industryelectric vehicles
RELATED
nationthailand