MG aims to be top 5 automakers in Thailand’s diverse automotive industry while maintains paramount status in EVs

In the meantime, MG sets to step up its game with a core strategy of ‘Customer Centric’ to enhance all aspects of services and strategies based on needs, desires, and lifestyles of customers.

In terms of products, MG will continue to present advanced products to Thai customers while simultaneously strengthen EV ECOSYSTEM as electric mobility is a trend on its way up.

After-sales and marketing approaches for certified used MG cars are also areas in focus to ensure MG’s ambition to be one of top five auto brands in Thailand is an accomplishable objective.