Dairy farmers urge government action over raw milk glut after milk powder imports

At Government House today, July 14, 2026, Apai Suttisang, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, together with ministry officials, met representatives of the Dairy Cooperative Federation of Thailand Ltd, chairpersons of 60 dairy cooperatives nationwide, and dairy farmers representing more than 2,000 families.

The group travelled to Government House to submit a petition to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, reflecting the hardship faced by Thai dairy farmers.

They also staged a road blockade to pressure the government to resolve the problem of excess raw milk in the market.

The raw milk oversupply emerged after the implementation of the Thailand-New Zealand Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (TNZCEP) and the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA) from January 1, 2025.

The farmers said the agreements had led to large volumes of milk powder being imported into Thailand. As a result, farmers have been unable to sell raw milk, raw milk prices have fallen, dairy cooperatives have faced lower liquidity, and debts owed to farmers and financial institutions have increased.

Some industrial operators have also reduced purchases of raw milk from Thai farmers.