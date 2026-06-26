BOT closes accounts receiving direct yuan to curb grey economy

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is intensively elevating its supervision of the financial system.

This follows a previous disclosure by Chayawadee Chai-Anant, Assistant Governor, Corporate Relations Group, that the BOT had coordinated with Alipay and WeChat Pay providers to suspend at least 5,000 accounts using person-to-person (P2P) QR codes for commercial payments.

She reiterated that service providers in Thailand must only accept payments in Thai baht, warning that violators will face legal penalties.

Most recently, Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the BOT, disclosed the regulatory direction for foreign exchange (FX) transactions and the use of foreign payment applications.

He stated that the central bank has a clear policy to close loopholes in the Thai financial system, including the illicit acceptance of yuan payments and speculative FX trading, which do not benefit the real economy.

Vitai said the BOT's core principle is that transactions occurring in Thailand must correctly enter the Thai financial system.

QR code payments, whether through Alipay or WeChat Pay, must always be converted into baht.