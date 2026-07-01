CP seeks state solution for three-airport rail after 12bn-baht investment

Charoen Pokphand Group has reaffirmed its commitment to the high-speed rail project linking three airports, saying it has already invested more than 12 billion baht and remains ready to work with the government to find a way forward.

Suphachai Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, said the group still viewed the project as a key infrastructure investment that could strengthen Thailand’s long-term competitiveness.

The three-airport high-speed rail project is designed to link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, forming one of the major transport schemes supporting the Eastern Economic Corridor. The project is being developed under a public-private partnership agreement signed in October 2019 between the State Railway of Thailand and Asia Era One Co Ltd, in which CP Group is a major shareholder.

Suphachai said CP had decided to join the bidding process because the state had opened the way for private-sector participation in nationally important infrastructure.