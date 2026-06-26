Chinese investment surge sparks scrutiny over land use rules in EEC

Rising concerns over Chinese investment and land control in Thailand

Concerns are emerging over what industry voices describe as “unusual signals” from Chinese investment activity in Thailand, including land acquisition, industrial estate development and potential consolidation in strategic economic zones such as the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

While investment from China is not seen as inherently problematic, stakeholders emphasise that it is acceptable only when it creates value-added economic activity, technology transfer and tangible benefits to Thailand’s economy.

However, they warn that a more serious issue lies in regulatory enforcement gaps, including questions over transparency, nominee arrangements and access to national resources without sufficient oversight.

Land price pressure and structural economic concerns

Thailand is currently experiencing rapid increases in land prices across multiple regions, while many local entrepreneurs face rising costs that are eroding competitiveness.

Large-scale land acquisition, aggregation of plots and development linked to foreign capital networks are seen as reshaping local economic structures in significant ways.

This has raised concerns about whether economic benefits are flowing back to Thai society, or whether the system is gradually shifting toward one dominated by foreign capital, foreign labour and external supply chains, reducing domestic economic circulation.