Thailand’s MPC keeps policy rate at 1% as growth stays uneven

Don Nakornthab, secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), announced the outcome of the MPC meeting on Wednesday (June 24, 2026).

The committee voted unanimously, by 7-0, to maintain the policy rate at 1.00% per annum.

The Thai economy is likely to expand more strongly than previously assessed, but growth remains low and uneven, while inflation is expected to rise because of supply-side factors before easing as those pressures gradually subside.

Overall credit growth remains low, with loan quality among SMEs and vulnerable households needing to be monitored.

The committee viewed that accommodative monetary policy, together with targeted financial measures, has helped support the economic recovery.

It is therefore deemed appropriate to keep the policy rate unchanged at this meeting, while monitoring inflation developments and medium-term inflation expectations.

The Thai economy is projected to grow by 2.3% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027, respectively, supported by stronger-than-expected momentum from exports and investment linked to the technology and artificial intelligence cycles, as well as government measures to ease the impact of the energy crisis.