Anutin launches ‘Economic Cabinet Plus’ to fast-track private-sector economic proposals

According to the Prime Minister, the JPPCC will focus heavily on improving Thailand’s national competitiveness, particularly in areas where government policy, business investment and regulatory decisions need to move in the same direction.

Monthly meetings planned to keep policy moving

Anutin said the committee is expected to meet every month, or at least once every six weeks, to consider major policy issues and economic measures.

Topics to be screened by the forum could cover agriculture, energy, labour, trade, industry and other areas linked to national economic development.

He said the process should help reduce delays, as many relevant ministers already sit on the committee. Once proposals are discussed and agreed at the JPPCC level, they can be forwarded to the full Cabinet for rapid consideration or acknowledgement.

Fast-track mechanism for major proposals

The Prime Minister said the structure would allow the government and private sector to move more quickly from discussion to implementation.

He called on business representatives, civil servants, independent agencies and the administration to work together continuously in order to deliver tangible results, create clear economic change and support long-term growth.

The government is seeking to use the JPPCC not only as a consultation platform, but also as a screening mechanism for proposals that require policy coordination across ministries.

Competitiveness, semiconductors and innovation on agenda

Anutin said the first meeting would include presentations by key figures on semiconductors and innovation, areas he said were directly relevant to Thailand’s future development.

The focus reflects the government’s attempt to link short-term economic problem-solving with longer-term competitiveness, particularly in industries that could attract investment and strengthen the country’s position in regional supply chains.

Senior economic ministers attend inaugural session

The first JPPCC meeting under the new model was attended by senior members of the government and key agency executives.

Participants included Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Pakorn Nilprapunt, Deputy Prime Minister; and Yodchanan Wongawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Ministers from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and the Ministry of Industry also joined the meeting.

Before the session, Anutin held discussions with senior economic officials at the Thai Khu Fah Building to prepare for the meeting.

Policy execution now in focus

The launch of the “Economic Cabinet Plus” model signals the government’s attempt to tighten coordination between policymakers and the private sector at a time when Thailand is seeking stronger growth, higher competitiveness and faster implementation of economic measures.

By placing ministers and business leaders in the same forum, the government hopes to shorten the policy process and ensure that private-sector proposals can be translated into Cabinet-level decisions more quickly.