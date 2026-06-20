Anutin takes charge of eight economic boards to rebuild confidence and attract investment

Over the past two weeks, Anutin has signed four prime ministerial orders that underline this shift.

The first was an order appointing the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Industry Policy Committee, known as the semiconductor board. The committee brings together representatives from the public and private sectors, with an ambitious target of attracting upstream chip investment to Thailand and supporting the future production of advanced “made in Thailand” chips.

A second order appointed the Joint Public and Private Sector Committee for Economic Problem Solving (JPPCC). The committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting on June 22. It was formed after Anutin opened Government House on May 15 for talks with private-sector representatives and major business figures.

Two further prime ministerial orders changed the division of responsibilities under Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The changes removed his oversight of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office and his chairmanship of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee. The Cabinet has already acknowledged both orders.

Anutin later explained that the decision to bring the EEC back under his direct supervision was not linked to conflict within the party, nor to the issue of amending the high-speed rail contract linking three airports.

He said the aim was to allow him to promote the EEC directly to overseas investors during roadshows. Anutin said he had discussed the matter with Phiphat before taking back oversight of the project.

The government is also preparing to adjust the EEC’s industrial direction by focusing on target sectors that match the area’s real strengths, including food security and medical industries.