Thailand to revive Phasi Charoen canal boat services in Bangkok

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is preparing to revive water transport on the Phasi Charoen canal in Bangkok through two pilot schemes, “School Boat” and “Taxi Boat”, aiming to create a new travel option, ease congestion on Phet Kasem Road, connect with Bang Wa station and support canal-side tourism and local economic activity.

Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Bunyamanee outlined the plan during an inspection of the Phasi Charoen canal route, conducted to assess its potential, review project feasibility and check infrastructure readiness before pushing ahead with the proposed pilot schemes.

Sanphet noted that the site visit highlighted both the limitations and opportunities in developing water transport. The Phasi Charoen canal has the potential to serve as an alternative route that could help reduce traffic on Phet Kasem Road and nearby areas, particularly during rush hours, when students, parents and local residents face heavy congestion.

Water transport could also improve connections with main public transport systems, reduce road congestion, lower accident risks and give the public more travel choices. For these reasons, the ministry has selected the Phasi Charoen canal as the pilot area for restoring public boat services.