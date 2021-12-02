Tue, December 07, 2021

Phasi Charoen Canal boat service to be suspended starting Jan 1

Boat service in Phasi Charoen Canal will be temporarily suspended from January 1 onward as the operator needs to find a new location for its maintenance and refuel centre, said service operator Krungthep Thanakom (KT) on Wednesday.

“From January 1 of next year the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will start building a dam at the location of our current maintenance and refuel centre for the boats, prompting the company to find a new location,” said Kriangphol Phatthanarat, KT’s managing director. “The boat service in Phasi Charoen Canal will therefore be unavailable during this transition period. The company has put up notice boards at all piers as well as notified users via various media channels.”

KT has been operating boat service in Phasi Charoen Canal since 2017 to facilitate commuters in Thonburi areas under BMA’s policy of linking land, rail and boat networks. KT’s boat route in Phasi Charoen Canal is 11.5 km. long and comprises of 15 piers, starting from Phasi Charoen Watergate to Phetkasem Soi 69. The route also connects with BTS Green Line train (Saphan Taksin – Bang Wa section) and MRT Blue Line train (Hua Lamphong – Bang Khae section).

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

