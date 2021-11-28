Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

Sunday morning saw scores of Bangkok kayakers collecting garbage from canals in Chatuchak area as part of City Hall’s “Kayak Rak Khlong” (Kayaking to Protect Canals) project.

The project aims to involve locals and the private sector in improving and restoring the canal landscape in the Chatuchak area so it can be developed into a community-based tourism destination.

As many as 118 Bangkokians showed up at 8am armed with 70 kayaks to collect waste from 10.78 kilometres of waterways.

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

The race kicked off at the mouth of Lat Phrao Canal and kayakers navigated through Khlong Bang Khen, Khlong Prem Prachachak, Chatuchak District Office Area before ending the race at Pracha Ruam Jai Community behind Samian Nari Temple. The race wrapped up around 11am.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul, who saw off the kayakers, said this garbage-collecting contest will help kick off other improvement projects in the capital.

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

Related News

Published : November 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.