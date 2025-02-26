Phasi Charoen Fights Air Pollution with New Green Spaces and Improved Waste Sorting Initiatives

Monitoring PM2.5 Dust Control at The Muve Bangwa

At The Muve Bangwa project on Soi Petchkasem 38—an 8-story residential building undertaking—the developer is mandated to adhere to the methods and conditions attached to the construction permit in accordance with Ministerial Regulation No. 4 (B.E. 2526), as amended by Ministerial Regulation No. 67 (B.E. 2563), as well as the environmental mitigation measures set out in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. In a bid to tackle the ever-persistent PM2.5 menace, the operator has implemented several rigorous measures:

• A solid fence, at least 6 meters high, now encircles the construction site.

• Mist sprayers are kept running continuously during operating hours.

• Truck wheels are thoroughly washed before leaving the site.

• A PM2.5 dust monitoring device—with a front-mounted display—has been installed to keep residents informed.

Furthermore, the Deputy Governor stressed the importance of maintaining a pristine entrance area by ensuring that no residual dirt or sand lingers, and that cleaning water does not seep into the adjacent drainage. He also insisted on regular checks of truck emissions to ensure that black smoke remains within the prescribed standards. Complementing these on-site measures, the district has rolled out an operational plan to continuously inspect and control establishments contributing to PM2.5, alongside an educational campaign urging local businesses to scrupulously adhere to statutory standards—all in a determined effort to keep air quality in check and safeguard the environment for the long term.

