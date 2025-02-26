Phasi Charoen Fights Air Pollution with New Green Spaces and Improved Waste Sorting Initiatives

Monitoring PM2.5 Dust Control at The Muve Bangwa
At The Muve Bangwa project on Soi Petchkasem 38—an 8-story residential building undertaking—the developer is mandated to adhere to the methods and conditions attached to the construction permit in accordance with Ministerial Regulation No. 4 (B.E. 2526), as amended by Ministerial Regulation No. 67 (B.E. 2563), as well as the environmental mitigation measures set out in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. In a bid to tackle the ever-persistent PM2.5 menace, the operator has implemented several rigorous measures:
• A solid fence, at least 6 meters high, now encircles the construction site.
• Mist sprayers are kept running continuously during operating hours.
• Truck wheels are thoroughly washed before leaving the site.
• A PM2.5 dust monitoring device—with a front-mounted display—has been installed to keep residents informed.
Furthermore, the Deputy Governor stressed the importance of maintaining a pristine entrance area by ensuring that no residual dirt or sand lingers, and that cleaning water does not seep into the adjacent drainage. He also insisted on regular checks of truck emissions to ensure that black smoke remains within the prescribed standards. Complementing these on-site measures, the district has rolled out an operational plan to continuously inspect and control establishments contributing to PM2.5, alongside an educational campaign urging local businesses to scrupulously adhere to statutory standards—all in a determined effort to keep air quality in check and safeguard the environment for the long term.
Revitalizing Urban Green Spaces: The ‘15-Minute Park’ at Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen (Kanchanaphisek Park)
In a spirited blend of urban rejuvenation and environmental stewardship, the district—collaborating with Wat Paknam—has breathed new life into its existing park at Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen (also known as Kanchanaphisek Park) on Soi Petchkasem 23. Once a modest forest garden with an array of perennial trees, this space—nestled alongside three canals (Phasi Charoen, Dan, and Bangkok Yai)—has now been upgraded with repaired benches, freshly painted canal-side walls, and newly planted trees to enhance green space, provide cooling shade, and boost its overall aesthetic charm.
Currently, the district boasts nine ‘15-minute parks.’ Moreover, under the Pocket Park project—established in honor of His Majesty the King during the 6th cycle Grand Royal Birthday celebrations on July 28, 2024, a total of 72 such parks have been inaugurated. Notably, two parks in the district have been highlighted: the “Smile Park and Wellness Area” at the Lert Sukhom Community and Wat Pradu Bangchak Park. In keeping with the Governor’s vision, the Deputy Governor has also directed district officials to explore opportunities to develop up to 10 ‘15-minute parks,’ ensuring that each space is thoughtfully designed to offer genuine, accessible benefits for public activities and community engagement.
Showcasing a Prototype in Waste Separation at Ban Klang Mueang Sathorn-Kalpapruk
Adding a dash of civic ingenuity to the mix, officials visited the waste separation model at Ban Klang Mueang Sathorn-Kalpapruk, located in Soi Salathanaburi 29/2. Spanning 1,484 square wah (around 5,936 square meter) and home to 140 residents across 70 households, this community has been participating in a comprehensive waste segregation initiative since 2023. The system separates waste into four distinct categories:
Organic Waste: Food scraps are separated and deposited in a designated waste room, where a green bin—provided by the property management—awaits collection by the district.
Recyclable Waste: A dedicated metal cage system has been installed for recyclables, with residents expected to sort and deposit their recyclables into the provided containers.
General Waste: General waste is also separated and disposed of at designated collection points, with blue bins installed by the property management; the district collects general waste every Tuesday and Friday.
Hazardous Waste: Hazardous materials are set aside in specialized bins at designated points, with monthly collection arranged by the district.
The Deputy Governor also offered practical guidance on proper waste segregation, emphasizing that the volume of sorted waste will directly impact the new waste management fee structure—a clear incentive for both efficiency and environmental responsibility.
Ensuring Order in Commercial Areas
In tandem with these environmental initiatives, inquiries were also made into the organization of commercial zones. Presently, the district oversees 7 relaxed commercial areas accommodating a total of 123 vendors. The Deputy Governor has entrusted the district with the continuous task of ensuring that these commercial zones remain orderly and compliant with the operational criteria set for the year 2024.
This series of initiatives not only underscores Phasi Charoen’s commitment to environmental excellence and urban innovation but also highlights a forward-thinking approach to governance where meticulous planning meets practical, on-the-ground action.