ONCB says heroin hidden in two of 12 bags in Thai airline crew case

Rider who came forward cleared

The ONCB also gave an update on efforts to trace the delivery rider who brought the suspicious parcel.

Officials said one rider had voluntarily reported to the ONCB to declare his innocence. After examining evidence and carefully comparing CCTV footage, investigators confirmed that the rider was not the suspect who delivered the parcel containing the drugs.

Authorities found several differences between the rider who came forward and the person seen delivering the suspicious parcel.

The parcel believed to contain the heroin was delivered on June 22 shortly after noon, while the rider who came forward had delivered a different parcel on June 23 at around 5pm.

Officials also said the suspicious parcel was a large brown cardboard box, while the box delivered by the rider who came forward was a black plastic box. The rider who reported to authorities was wearing a yellow shirt and a white helmet, which did not match the suspect seen in CCTV footage, who was wearing a black helmet.

Hunt continues for real courier and online recruiter

The ONCB said it had recorded the rider’s statement and thanked him for his cooperation.

Investigators are now continuing efforts to identify the actual delivery rider who brought the suspicious parcel, while also expanding the probe to locate the person who allegedly arranged the delivery through a Facebook group under the account name “Rose”.

Suriya said the ONCB was not relying solely on the Facebook profile information and was working to trace the real person behind the account.

Thai-Australian task force targets masterminds

The ONCB has integrated its investigation with other agencies, including the Customs Department, the Department of Special Investigation and the Australian Federal Police under the joint operation known as Task Force Storm.

On Wednesday afternoon, ONCB officials held talks with AFP representatives to exchange in-depth information on the case.

Authorities said the operation was aimed at identifying the major figures behind the network and bringing those involved in the suspected transnational drug-trafficking operation to justice.

Suriya also said drugs such as crystal methamphetamine, heroin and methamphetamine pills were not produced in Thailand, but were smuggled in from the Golden Triangle area in neighbouring countries.

However, he said the packaging process, including the concealment of drugs inside the fabric of bags, could have taken place either in a neighbouring country or in Thailand. Investigators are now working to trace the route of this parcel shipment in detail.