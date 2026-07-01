Fury sets Pattaya warm-up bout with Polish veteran Mariusz Wach

Tyson Fury will take his preparations for a showdown with Anthony Joshua to Pattaya, where he is set to face 46-year-old Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach on July 24.

Fury announced the Thailand bout on Tuesday (June 30), with the contest scheduled 24 hours before Joshua is due to fight Albanian Kristian Prenga in Jeddah.

The heavyweight picture has opened up after Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk said he was giving up the WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

The “Gypsy King” has been training at a gym in the Thai resort and said the event carried personal significance.