Fury sets Pattaya warm-up bout with Polish veteran Mariusz Wach

Tyson Fury will take his preparations for a showdown with Anthony Joshua to Pattaya, where he is set to face 46-year-old Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach on July 24.
Fury announced the Thailand bout on Tuesday (June 30), with the contest scheduled 24 hours before Joshua is due to fight Albanian Kristian Prenga in Jeddah.
The heavyweight picture has opened up after Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk said he was giving up the WBC, WBA and IBF belts.
The “Gypsy King” has been training at a gym in the Thai resort and said the event carried personal significance.
“This is a landmark year for me in boxing, and I’m excited to be able to bring this event to Pattaya, a part of the world that is special to me,” Fury said in a statement.
“We're coming together to put on a great show for the fans, while using the opportunity to give back to the local community, who have been so good to me every time I have visited.”
Wach brings a 39-13 record into the fight, but has struggled for results in recent years.
He was beaten by Hughie Fury, Tyson’s cousin, in December 2020 and has lost seven of his past 10 bouts, including a July 2024 defeat by British heavyweight hope Moses Itauma.
He also lost to Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko in a world heavyweight title fight in 2012.
Spencer Brown, Fury’s manager, described Wach as a proper test at a stage when there is little room for error.
“This fight is serious preparation for his fight with Anthony Joshua, and we cannot afford any slip-ups at this stage,” Brown said.
Fury had previously indicated that his next appearance would be in Dublin on August 1.
His most recent fight was a comprehensive points victory over Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.
Source: Reuters