Thai businesses urged to build resilience as global order shifts

Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Vitai Ratanakorn has warned that the world is moving away from globalisation and entering an era shaped by geopolitics and geoeconomics, making uncertainty a permanent feature of the business environment.

The central bank continues to forecast that the Thai economy will expand by 2.3% in 2026, although the country’s long-term growth potential has weakened because of structural problems.

Against this backdrop, Vitai urged Thai businesses to strengthen their resilience to withstand emerging risks.



Global uncertainty becomes the new normal

Speaking at the opening of the BOT Southern Region Office’s annual seminar for 2026, titled “How Southern Businesses Can Adapt in an Uncertain World”, Vitai noted that global economic uncertainty had evolved from an occasional disruption into a “new normal”, with major shocks occurring almost every year.

The world has faced the US-China trade war, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and, most recently, the conflict between the United States and Iran. These events demonstrate that businesses can no longer operate as they did before.

“We cannot escape reality. We have to adapt. We cannot continue as before. The business sector must build flexibility, or resilience,” Vitai told the seminar.

He explained that the era of globalisation, characterised by open and borderless trade, had ended. The world was now entering an age of geopolitics and geoeconomics, in which economic competition is driven by tariffs, divisions between rival power blocs and trade restrictions.