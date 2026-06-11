BOT points to global economic structural shift and rising uncertainty

Vitai Ratanakorn, governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said in his opening remarks at the IMF Economic Review Conference, held under the theme “Power, Markets, and Strategy in a Changing Global Order”, that over recent decades, trade liberalisation, global financial integration and regional co-operation had been key drivers of economic growth and opportunities for countries in Asia and around the world.

However, this global economic order is changing, with the world economy facing a major structural shift alongside rising uncertainty, while international political tensions are intensifying and the dividing line between geopolitics and economics is beginning to blur.

Conflicts in several parts of the world are having a direct impact on international trade and investment, production, inflation and, ultimately, people’s livelihoods.

This is a period in which global economic power is shifting, and market structures are being reorganised.

Policy strategies need to be reviewed and adjusted to align with the new context.