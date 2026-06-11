BOT affirms baht stability despite US-Iran market pressure

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has affirmed that the baht situation and Thailand’s external position remain strong, even as pressure from the conflict between the United States and Iran has caused the baht to weaken slightly.

The currency is still moving with stability, unlike Indonesia, which called an emergency meeting to raise interest rates to curb the depreciation of the rupiah.

BOT confident baht remains stable

Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor of the Corporate Relations Group and spokesperson for the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said that amid volatility in global financial markets and the conflict between the United States and Iran, the BOT saw no need to convene a special meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), as Bank Indonesia had done earlier.

This was because, although the baht had weakened somewhat in line with global financial market trends, its movement remained stable, while Thailand’s external position was still strong enough to absorb volatility from external factors.