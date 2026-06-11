BOT affirms baht stability despite US-Iran market pressure

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has affirmed that the baht situation and Thailand’s external position remain strong, even as pressure from the conflict between the United States and Iran has caused the baht to weaken slightly.
The currency is still moving with stability, unlike Indonesia, which called an emergency meeting to raise interest rates to curb the depreciation of the rupiah.
Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor of the Corporate Relations Group and spokesperson for the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said that amid volatility in global financial markets and the conflict between the United States and Iran, the BOT saw no need to convene a special meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), as Bank Indonesia had done earlier.
This was because, although the baht had weakened somewhat in line with global financial market trends, its movement remained stable, while Thailand’s external position was still strong enough to absorb volatility from external factors.
The BOT spokesperson said Indonesia’s decision to raise its policy interest rate at the recent special meeting was aimed chiefly at easing pressure on the rupiah, which had weakened rapidly.
Since the conflict between the United States and Iran broke out, the rupiah has weakened continuously by more than 8%, marking its steepest depreciation on record.
A key factor was foreign investors’ gradual sale of Indonesian assets in both the stock and bond markets, worth about US$3.9 billion in total.
In addition, investors were concerned about domestic economic stability, fiscal policy direction and the risk that the Indonesian stock market could be downgraded from emerging market to frontier market status.
For Thailand, the baht has weakened by about 5.4% since the conflict began, a level lower than in many countries in the region.
At the same time, foreign investor capital movements showed net selling of Thai assets of only about US$1.3 billion, while more recently, there have been signs of foreign capital returning, particularly to the long-term bond market and the Thai stock market.
The BOT assessed that although global financial markets remained uncertain because of geopolitical factors and the direction of the world economy, Thailand’s external position, including international reserves, financial-sector stability and the current account balance, remained a key supporting factor in reducing the Thai economy’s vulnerability to external volatility.
Consequently, Thailand’s monetary policy could continue to be conducted under the regular meeting framework, with no need at present for urgent measures or a special MPC meeting to deal with the currency situation as occurred in Indonesia.