Phuket nominee crackdown widens after Chabad House confrontation

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has expanded inspections to more than 361 businesses across Phuket after details emerged of a confrontation at Chabad House in Patong, where an unidentified person reportedly questioned Thai officials’ authority over the premises.

According to a report published on Saturday (July 25), the person approached officials during the inspection and asked: “Don’t you know that this is Israeli territory?”

Deputy Interior Minister Polpee Suwanchawee responded: “This is Thailand. Everyone on Thai soil must comply with Thai law. No one has the right to claim sovereignty over Thai territory.”

Polpee stressed that the government was not discriminating against any nationality, source of investment or religion. Foreign residents and business operators, he added, were subject to Thai law on an equal basis.