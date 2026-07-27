Refineries, motor vehicles and palm oil pull June industrial output lower

Thailand’s Manufacturing Production Index (MPI) fell 3.10% year on year to 94.99 in June, dragged down by weaker vehicle and petroleum-refining output, the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) reported.

Capacity utilisation stood at 57.61%, while prolonged conflict in the Middle East contributed to volatility in energy prices and transport costs.

Second-quarter MPI averaged 95.96, down 1.79% from the same period last year, with average capacity utilisation of 57.47%.

Supakit Boonsiri, director-general of the OIE, said the agency would accelerate an overhaul of its industrial indices to reflect Thailand’s current industrial structure more accurately and provide a clearer measure of the sector’s potential and competitiveness.

The revised indices are also intended to support industrial policy and the country’s longer-term economic development.



Domestic demand cushions production decline

Despite the overall contraction, June production received support from a gradual recovery in domestic demand, particularly for consumer and essential goods such as sugar, cleaning products, soap and cosmetics.

The OIE attributed part of that demand to government measures under the Thais Help Thais Plus programme, which was introduced to stimulate spending and ease living costs.

Industries responding to changes in consumer behaviour also continued to grow. Prepared pet-food production benefited from the trend of treating pets as family members, while ready-made food expanded alongside increasingly urban lifestyles.