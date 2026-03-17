Free retro film weekend in Bangkok: Wai Onlawon and Grease — with a swing dance floor after

No need for a time machine—Thailand is heading back in time once again as the Thai Film Archive (TFA) stages a retro screening event with a “70s teen films” programme.

The weekend invites audiences to revisit the joy of iconic teen films from the 1970s, featuring beloved screen couples who won the hearts of Thai and international movie fans.

The event takes place on Saturday-Sunday, March 21-22, 2026, at Sala Chaloem Thani (Nang Loeng cinema)—a 107-year-old wooden cinema that has reopened to visitors.

And the fun does not end when the credits roll: a dance floor will be opened for audiences who want to keep the energy going and swing on.



Film programme

Saturday, March 21, 2026 — 4.00pm

Wai Onlawon (วัยอลวน), a landmark film by Piak Poster, first released in 1976 and warmly received nationwide—especially among young people from upcountry who came to Bangkok to study and work, turning it into a notable phenomenon in Thai cinema and society.

The film follows the romance between Tum, a provincial young man disappointed after failing university entrance exams, and Oh, the strict landlord’s daughter.

It also launched the careers of newcomers Phairote Sangwaribut and Lalana Sulawan, who became national stars, and helped popularise hit songs of the era, including Sukha Yu Hon Dai and Naruk.