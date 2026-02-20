EFM 2026 talks bring 10 overseas film projects to Thailand for 2026–2027

On February 19, 2026, the Department of Tourism, through its Thailand Film Office, participated with an exhibition booth at the European Film Market 2026 (EFM 2026), held from February 12–17, 2026, at the Berlin Marriott Hotel in Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany.





The aim was to promote Thailand’s potential as an international filming destination, while pushing for continued foreign film production in Thailand to generate sustained income for the country.

During the event, the Department of Tourism reported successful business negotiations with overseas film producers.

A total of 10 production companies—from the United States, Scotland, the Czech Republic, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Republic of Poland, the Italian Republic, and the Republic of India—expressed interest in filming in Thailand in 2026–2027. The combined investment budget is estimated at more than THB 2.4 billion, exceeding the department’s target.

At its booth, the department presented a range of promotional materials, focusing on measures to encourage foreign film production in Thailand—especially a cash rebate of up to 30%—as well as Thailand’s readiness in terms of diverse filming locations, internationally experienced Thai crews, standard studio facilities, and comprehensive services capable of supporting productions from around the world.