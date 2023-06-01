Department of Tourism releases rules for refunds for cancelled trips

Tourists can receive refunds based on how far in advance they cancel their trips, the department said in a Facebook post. It outlined its policy on cancellations:

Travellers can receive a 100% refund if they cancel a trip 30 days in advance.

Travellers can receive a 50% refund if they cancel their trip 15 days in advance.

Tour operators do not have to pay refunds to travellers who cancel trips less than 15 days in advance.

Tour operators have to pay a 100% refund to travellers if a trip is cancelled, even if the cancellation is not their fault.

Refunds will be paid after expenses, such as visa fees and ticket deposits (plane, train, and boat tickets), are deducted. Tour operators have to show evidence of other expenses.

If other expenses are higher than the paid service fees, tour operators cannot ask travellers to pay the difference.