Department of Tourism releases rules for refunds for cancelled trips
Both foreign and domestic tourists can request a refund if they cancel trips within Thailand, but full refunds require that they cancel at least 30 days in advance, the Department of Tourism said on Wednesday in response to questions from tourists.
Tourists have been asking the department, which is under the Ministry of Tourism, whether they can get refunds on tour packages and how they can file complaints if they do not receive refunds from tour operators.
Tourists can receive refunds based on how far in advance they cancel their trips, the department said in a Facebook post. It outlined its policy on cancellations:
- Travellers can receive a 100% refund if they cancel a trip 30 days in advance.
- Travellers can receive a 50% refund if they cancel their trip 15 days in advance.
- Tour operators do not have to pay refunds to travellers who cancel trips less than 15 days in advance.
- Tour operators have to pay a 100% refund to travellers if a trip is cancelled, even if the cancellation is not their fault.
Refunds will be paid after expenses, such as visa fees and ticket deposits (plane, train, and boat tickets), are deducted. Tour operators have to show evidence of other expenses.
If other expenses are higher than the paid service fees, tour operators cannot ask travellers to pay the difference.
Tourists can file complaints with the Department of Tourism if they have not received a refund or received an incomplete refund. The department can be contacted by telephone during working hours (02-219-4025) or through its call centre (02-401-1111) at any time.