Thai geopark fusing prehistoric and natural wonders added to Unesco list

The geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima province (also known as Korat) was approved as a Unesco geopark on May 17. Satun Geopark made the list on April 17, 2018.

The 3,167.38 square kilometre Khorat Geopark spans five districts in the province: Sikhio, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So, Mueang, and Chaloem Phra Kiat.

According to Unesco and the Department of Mineral Resources, a geopark is an area with outstanding sites in terms of geology, archeology, natural resources, and culture.