Phu Kradueng National Park closed for four months
Phu Kradueng National Park in Phetchabun province will be closed to visitors for four months – from June 1 to September 30.
The national park chief, Adisorn Hemthanon, said the temporary closure aims to boost tourist attraction management efficiency, allow environmental rehabilitation and ensure safety of tourists.
This move is in line with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation's announcement on December 22 last year, he added.
Therefore, Phu Kradueng National Park will be closed for tourism and camping from June 1 to September 30, eight months after the national park opened to tourists, he said.
For more information, please contact 0 4281 0833 and 0 4281 0834.
Located in Phetchabun's Si Than subdistrict and covering a total area of 348 square kilometres, Phu Kradueng National Park was officially listed among Thailand's national parks on November 23, 1962.
The park is one of the country’s most popular natural tourist attractions due to its natural abundance and diverse ecosystem which takes in grassy plains, hillside pine forests, jungle, maple forests and is home to wild roses and shaggy-petalled Erias.
The overhanging cliffs and ravines which offer great views and are the park’s distinguishing feature are formed from sandstone and there is a large, heart-shaped plateau at a height of 400-1,200 metres above mean sea level.
There are many more places of interest within Phu Kradueng National Park, including Pha Mak Duk cliff, Pha Daeng cliff, Pha Yiab Mek cliff, Wang Kwang waterfall, Pen Pob Mai waterfall, Pone Pob waterfall, Thum Yai waterfall Tarn Sawan waterfall, Thum Sor Nuea cave, Thum Sor Tai cave, and Anodad pool.